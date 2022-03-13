Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.29) Per Share

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pegasystems in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial analyst J. Meares anticipates that the technology company will earn ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Pegasystems’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on PEGA. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Pegasystems from $155.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Pegasystems from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.30.

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA opened at $73.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.46. Pegasystems has a 12 month low of $72.88 and a 12 month high of $143.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $316.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.86 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 16.51% and a negative net margin of 5.20%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 292.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 1,294.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. 47.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pegasystems news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total value of $100,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $29,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,750 shares of company stock valued at $182,760. 50.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -15.00%.

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.

