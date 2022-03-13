Pendal Group Ltd Acquires 19,956 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 238.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,956 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 586.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,642,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $573,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Diageo by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DEO opened at $175.64 on Friday. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $163.41 and a twelve month high of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.46.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $1.5714 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 1.9%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DEO shares. Societe Generale raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Investec raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $948.12.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

