Pendal Group Ltd Boosts Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 365.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,930 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATVI. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 68.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 42.9% during the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 769.2% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 413.2% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI opened at $80.31 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $99.46. The company has a market cap of $62.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.26 and a 200-day moving average of $73.32.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is 13.62%.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. MKM Partners raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.74.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

