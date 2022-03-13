Pendal Group Ltd Buys 35,370 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 115.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,950 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,370 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 145,728 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,172,000 after buying an additional 80,213 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Ford Motor by 10.6% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 391,575 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after buying an additional 37,560 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth about $1,517,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 393.0% during the third quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 138,597 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 110,485 shares during the period. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its position in Ford Motor by 109.0% during the third quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 86,841 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 45,295 shares during the period. 50.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of F stock opened at $16.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.76 and a 200 day moving average of $17.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $64.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.13. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 9.03%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on F shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.24.

In other news, Director Alexandra Ford English acquired 38,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $749,791.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

