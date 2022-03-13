Pendal Group Ltd Cuts Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Pendal Group Ltd cut its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,305 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 826 shares of the software company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in Autodesk by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,953 shares of the software company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Autodesk by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the software company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Autodesk by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Griffin Securities decreased their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $192.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $42.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.24 and a beta of 1.46. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.11 and a 52 week high of $344.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $236.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.26.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total transaction of $801,312.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $51,312.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,229 shares of company stock valued at $873,789 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

