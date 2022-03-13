Pendal Group Ltd Decreases Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Pendal Group Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,757 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Welltower by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Welltower by 214.3% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Welltower by 697.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WELL shares. Mizuho raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.39.

NYSE WELL opened at $91.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.36. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.29 and a 52-week high of $92.77. The company has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a PE ratio of 116.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 2.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 312.82%.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

