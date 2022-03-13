Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 14th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:PEI opened at $0.82 on Friday. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.22, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $65.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.36.

In other news, Director Michael J. Demarco sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $102,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEI. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 17,939 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 134,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 68,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.39% of the company’s stock.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership, management, leasing, acquisition, redevelopment, and disposition of shopping malls. The firm focuses on shopping malls located in the eastern half of the U.S. primarily in the Mid-Atlantic region. Its property portfolio includes Cherry Hill Mall, Plymouth Meeting Mall, Mall at Prince Georges, and Springfield Town Center.

