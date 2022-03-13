Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 80,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,013 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Personalis were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Personalis by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,531,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,954,000 after acquiring an additional 45,996 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Personalis by 1.1% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,085,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,485,000 after acquiring an additional 12,309 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Personalis by 29.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 606,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,354,000 after acquiring an additional 139,526 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Personalis by 5.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 571,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,993,000 after acquiring an additional 27,419 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Personalis by 2.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 487,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,384,000 after acquiring an additional 13,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PSNL opened at $8.37 on Friday. Personalis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.35 and a 12-month high of $29.91. The stock has a market cap of $376.23 million, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.99 and a 200 day moving average of $15.46.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.06. Personalis had a negative net margin of 76.29% and a negative return on equity of 19.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Personalis, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $43,993.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lightspeed Venture Partners Se acquired 48,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $487,930.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 143,439 shares of company stock valued at $1,843,281. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Personalis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Personalis from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Personalis from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Personalis in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Personalis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.88.

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

