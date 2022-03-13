Philip K.R. Pascall Sells 81,582 Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Stock

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) Director Philip K.R. Pascall sold 81,582 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.64, for a total value of C$3,152,328.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,872,725 shares in the company, valued at C$226,922,094.

Philip K.R. Pascall also recently made the following trade(s):

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

On Thursday, March 3rd, Philip K.R. Pascall sold 81,582 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.72, for a total value of C$2,995,691.04.

TSE FM opened at C$38.44 on Friday. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$20.67 and a 52-week high of C$39.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$34.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$29.50.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 0.53%.

FM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals to a “hold” rating and set a C$42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$36.23.

About First Quantum Minerals (Get Rating)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.