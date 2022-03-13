Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

NASDAQ:PECO opened at $33.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.87. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $36.35.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Phillips Edison & Company Inc had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 0.67%. Analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PECO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc by 312.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

