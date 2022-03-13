Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
NASDAQ:PECO opened at $33.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.87. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $36.35.
Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Phillips Edison & Company Inc had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 0.67%. Analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc by 312.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors own 29.90% of the company’s stock.
Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.
