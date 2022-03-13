Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY) Short Interest Down 65.2% in February

Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 65.2% from the February 13th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of PGENY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.56. 305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,450. Pigeon has a 52-week low of $4.35 and a 52-week high of $9.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.51.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Pigeon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Pigeon from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Pigeon Corp. engages in the manufacture, sale, import and export of baby and childcare products, maternity items, women’s care, home healthcare and nursing care products. It operates through the following segments: Japan Business, China Business, Singapore Business, and Lansinoh Business. The Japan Business segment handles domestic baby and mother care, childcare service, and health and elder care businesses.

