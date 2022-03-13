Piper Sandler Boosts EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $140.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.07 EPS.

EOG has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial raised EOG Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $111.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EOG Resources from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $114.04.

Shares of EOG opened at $116.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.79. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $62.81 and a 1 year high of $122.50.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $1,326,958.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,118,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,096,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,573 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in EOG Resources by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,245,826 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,219,717,000 after acquiring an additional 709,647 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,346,154 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $917,640,000 after acquiring an additional 312,449 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in EOG Resources by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,013,009 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $622,966,000 after acquiring an additional 31,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in EOG Resources by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,484,621 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $520,520,000 after acquiring an additional 88,754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

