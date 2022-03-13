Piper Sandler Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of FIGS in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.05. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for FIGS’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. FIGS had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $128.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.06 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

FIGS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on FIGS from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on FIGS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on FIGS from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen increased their price objective on FIGS from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FIGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.31.

FIGS stock opened at $16.54 on Friday. FIGS has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $50.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.83.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $932,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in FIGS by 109.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,298,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243,324 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FIGS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Wildcat Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FIGS in the 4th quarter valued at $584,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of FIGS by 201.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 8,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $123,096.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

