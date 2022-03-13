Piper Sandler Weighs in on Black Stone Minerals, L.P.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BSM)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Black Stone Minerals in a research report issued on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.23. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.80.

Black Stone Minerals stock opened at $12.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.46. Black Stone Minerals has a 1-year low of $8.37 and a 1-year high of $13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.24.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.41. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 50.66% and a return on equity of 29.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.68%. This is a boost from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSM. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 263,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after buying an additional 25,159 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,157,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,942,000 after buying an additional 918,817 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 388,249 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 15.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

