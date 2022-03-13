Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Short Interest Update

Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100,800 shares, an increase of 188.8% from the February 13th total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BKBEF. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Pipestone Energy from C$4.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Pipestone Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Pipestone Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.80.

Pipestone Energy stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.84. Pipestone Energy has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $4.57.

Pipestone Energy Corp. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which focuses on developing its condensate assets in the Pipestone area of Alberta. The company was founded on January 4, 2019 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

