Polkamarkets (POLK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.20 Million

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 12th. One Polkamarkets coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000425 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Polkamarkets has traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar. Polkamarkets has a market capitalization of $11.20 million and $3.88 million worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polkamarkets Profile

POLK is a coin. Its launch date was February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,495,320 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Polkamarkets Coin Trading

