Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

PBPB has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Potbelly in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Potbelly from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ PBPB opened at $6.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.95. The stock has a market cap of $175.73 million, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.42. Potbelly has a 52-week low of $4.83 and a 52-week high of $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 505.38% and a negative net margin of 6.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Potbelly will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Douglas sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total value of $71,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Potbelly by 149.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 52,046 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 954,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,541,000 after purchasing an additional 39,104 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Potbelly by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 10,404 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Potbelly by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 262,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 69,443 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Potbelly by 280.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 84,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.05% of the company’s stock.

Potbelly Corp. engages in the owning and operating of sandwich restaurants. It offers toasty sandwiches, signature salads, and other fresh menu items. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

