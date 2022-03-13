Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTBS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTBS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the February 13th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PTBS remained flat at $$18.40 on Friday. 93 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944. Potomac Bancshares has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $20.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.41 and its 200 day moving average is $18.31.

Potomac Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PTBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.30 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%.

Potomac Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of banking services. The firm grants banking solutions including commercial, financial, agricultural, and residential and consumer loans to customers. It also offers deposit products to the market areas as loans such as non-interest-bearing and interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts and certificates of deposit in various terms.

