Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Short Interest Update

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:PRDSY traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.00. 3,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,629. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.22. Prada has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $16.20.

PRDSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. AlphaValue upgraded Prada to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Societe Generale lowered Prada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Cheuvreux raised Prada from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Prada from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.70.

Prada SpA operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of luxury goods. Its products include leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, accessories, eyewear, and fragrances. Its brands include Miu Miu, Church’s, Cas Shoe, and Pasticceria Marchesi. The company was founded by Mario Prada in 1913 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

