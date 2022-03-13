Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) PT Lowered to C$140.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$150.00 to C$140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Premium Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.89.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

OTCMKTS:PRBZF opened at $82.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.81. Premium Brands has a 1-year low of $82.33 and a 1-year high of $109.37.

Premium Brands Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of a variety of specialty food products. It operates through the Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution segments. The Specialty Foods segment includes the specialty food manufacturing businesses. The Premium Food Distribution segment is comprised of the differentiated distribution and wholesale businesses, and certain seafood processing businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.