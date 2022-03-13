Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $258.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) will announce sales of $258.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $260.20 million and the lowest is $256.01 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare reported sales of $237.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $274.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.39 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PBH shares. StockNews.com upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of PBH stock traded down $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $56.06. The stock had a trading volume of 183,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1 year low of $42.70 and a 1 year high of $63.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.34.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1,705.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

