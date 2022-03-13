Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Primerica were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Primerica by 1,204.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Primerica by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Primerica during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Primerica in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Primerica from $175.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Primerica from $199.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Primerica from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.13.

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total transaction of $456,715.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $126.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.07. Primerica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.22 and a fifty-two week high of $179.51.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $724.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.82 million. Primerica had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 23.48%.

Primerica announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $275.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

