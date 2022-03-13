Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 463 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.1% of Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39,252.0% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 393,484,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 392,484,673 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,946,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,293 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $479,619,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 328.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,296,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,305,000 after acquiring an additional 993,721 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 94,761.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 683,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,375,000 after acquiring an additional 682,280 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO stock traded down $4.99 on Friday, hitting $386.16. 5,870,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,496,196. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $354.14 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $409.46 and a 200 day moving average of $415.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.