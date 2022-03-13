Privatix 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $27,687.00 (PRIX)

Privatix (CURRENCY:PRIX) traded down 17.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. During the last seven days, Privatix has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. Privatix has a total market capitalization of $85,063.56 and approximately $27,687.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Privatix coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0756 or 0.00000195 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Privatix Coin Profile

Privatix (CRYPTO:PRIX) is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 coins and its circulating supply is 1,125,455 coins. Privatix’s official message board is medium.com/privatix . Privatix’s official website is privatix.io . Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Privatix is a decentralized autonomous P2P VPN network on blockchain with its own crypto-economy which will serve the exchange marketplace. Based on blockchain, the network will contain exit nodes around the world and will provide a way for developers to build products, like the consumer VPN industry, cyber protection, CDN, business intelligence and even software and mobile apps monetization. “

