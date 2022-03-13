PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) Stock Price Up 0.4%

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN – Get Rating) rose 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.30 and last traded at C$2.30. Approximately 80,531 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 103,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.29.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. CIBC set a C$7.50 price objective on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.30.

PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.

