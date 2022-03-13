Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is a commercial-stage surgical robotics company. It focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. The company develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is based in REDWOOD CITY, Calif. “

PRCT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Procept BioRobotics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Procept BioRobotics from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Procept BioRobotics from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procept BioRobotics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.83.

PRCT stock opened at $24.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.52. Procept BioRobotics has a 12-month low of $15.38 and a 12-month high of $47.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 23.21 and a current ratio of 23.94.

Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts predict that Procept BioRobotics will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Procept BioRobotics in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Procept BioRobotics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procept BioRobotics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Procept BioRobotics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Procept BioRobotics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 62.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

