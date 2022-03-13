Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Shares Gap Up to $23.81

Shares of Procept BioRobotics Corp (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.81, but opened at $25.33. Procept BioRobotics shares last traded at $25.33, with a volume of 46 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Procept BioRobotics from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Procept BioRobotics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Procept BioRobotics from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Procept BioRobotics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.83.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 23.21 and a current ratio of 23.94.

Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts predict that Procept BioRobotics Corp will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRCT. CPMG Inc bought a new position in Procept BioRobotics during the third quarter worth $428,145,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Procept BioRobotics in the third quarter valued at $187,236,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procept BioRobotics in the third quarter valued at $63,214,000. Johnson & Johnson bought a new position in shares of Procept BioRobotics in the third quarter valued at $38,855,000. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Procept BioRobotics in the third quarter valued at $22,890,000. 62.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Procept BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is a commercial-stage surgical robotics company. It focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. The company develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia.

