Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 547 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,658 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VMW. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of VMware by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,756,520 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $713,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,135 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of VMware by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,232,104 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,224,113,000 after purchasing an additional 982,947 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in VMware in the third quarter worth approximately $108,196,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in VMware by 13.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,826,923 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $271,663,000 after acquiring an additional 223,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in VMware in the third quarter worth approximately $31,803,000. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

VMware stock opened at $110.60 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $107.88 and a one year high of $172.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.69.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). VMware had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. VMware’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VMW shares. KeyCorp started coverage on VMware in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on VMware from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on VMware from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on VMware from $160.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, FBN Securities lowered their price objective on VMware from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.77.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

