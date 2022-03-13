Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 610 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LSTR. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,927,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 55.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 702,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,976,000 after acquiring an additional 250,722 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 30.7% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,096,000 after acquiring an additional 162,336 shares in the last quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 32.3% in the third quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC now owns 236,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,270,000 after acquiring an additional 57,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 324.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,838,000 after acquiring an additional 52,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $151.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.06. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.24 and a 1 year high of $188.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.05.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.12. Landstar System had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

In other Landstar System news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $151.30 per share, with a total value of $302,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LSTR shares. Wolfe Research lowered Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Landstar System from $184.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Landstar System from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Landstar System from $182.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.80.

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

