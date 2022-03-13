Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Buys 2,205 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 15,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 15,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 22,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $22.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.41. KeyCorp has a one year low of $17.90 and a one year high of $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.66%.

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $122,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KEY has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.13.

KeyCorp Profile (Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.