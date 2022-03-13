Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth about $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 53.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total transaction of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $262.52 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $212.71 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The firm has a market cap of $187.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $281.22 and a 200 day moving average of $302.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 9.74%.

DHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.40.

Danaher Company Profile (Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.