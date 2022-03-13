Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $327,000 Stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 61.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BX opened at $116.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.32. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $71.34 and a one year high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.84 and its 200-day moving average is $128.12.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 71.25%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BX. Zacks Investment Research cut The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Blackstone Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.40.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,479 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $750,611.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 5,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $126.21 per share, with a total value of $631,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 575,604 shares of company stock worth $37,299,933 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Blackstone Group (Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

