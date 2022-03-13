Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $369,000 Stock Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,733 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Trex by 1,456.7% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Trex by 28.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trex by 96.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Trex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Trex stock opened at $74.04 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a one year low of $67.77 and a one year high of $140.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.81 and its 200 day moving average is $109.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91 and a beta of 1.52.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Trex had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $303.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TREX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group started coverage on Trex in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Trex from $132.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.62.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

