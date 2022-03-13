Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 109.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 17,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,890,000. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000. Finally, Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $351,000.

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $55.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.19. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $55.33 and a 12-month high of $132.50.

