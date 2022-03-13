Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TECH. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $353,935,000 after purchasing an additional 172,930 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 149.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 275,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,845,000 after purchasing an additional 164,760 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 196.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 230,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,752,000 after purchasing an additional 152,847 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 528.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 153,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,496,000 after acquiring an additional 129,273 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 957.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 95,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,320,000 after acquiring an additional 86,547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

TECH opened at $400.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 78.29, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $406.80 and a 200-day moving average of $465.22. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $347.88 and a 52 week high of $543.85.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.57 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 20.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TECH shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $553.80.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics & Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

