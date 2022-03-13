Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DG. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 249,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,969,000 after buying an additional 16,459 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 153,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,539,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 239,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,774,000 after buying an additional 8,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on DG. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial began coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Dollar General from $251.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.79.

Dollar General stock opened at $205.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.92. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $240.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Dollar General announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Dollar General (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.