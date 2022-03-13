Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Sells 16,890 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,890 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 67.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,751,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,357,000 after purchasing an additional 33,352,359 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 1,519.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,959,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,547,000 after purchasing an additional 12,159,128 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 93.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,665,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,850,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471,942 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 103.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,131,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,194,000 after acquiring an additional 9,239,417 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 77.3% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,335,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,267,000 after acquiring an additional 7,557,634 shares during the period. 35.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $11.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.87. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $29.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.19 and a beta of 5.73.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The company had revenue of $432.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

PLTR has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $598,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 194,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $2,068,956.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 376,756 shares of company stock valued at $4,462,118 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

