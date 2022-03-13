ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Trading Up 3.3%

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $156.35 and last traded at $155.57. 16,918 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,002,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.67.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 8,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 248.7% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 3,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

