Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR) Short Interest Up 108.5% in February

Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, an increase of 108.5% from the February 13th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRSR. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Prospector Capital by 244.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,218,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,893,000 after buying an additional 864,847 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Prospector Capital by 135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,198,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,702,000 after buying an additional 690,269 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Prospector Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,054,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Prospector Capital by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,143,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,142,000 after buying an additional 391,470 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in Prospector Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $3,741,000. 62.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PRSR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.80. 39,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,185. Prospector Capital has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.74.

Prospector Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

