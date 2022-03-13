Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
PLX opened at $0.87 on Thursday. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $6.64.
Protalix BioTherapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Protalix BioTherapeutics (PLX)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Protalix BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protalix BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.