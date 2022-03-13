Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) by 155.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Provention Bio were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Provention Bio by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Provention Bio by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Provention Bio by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Provention Bio by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Provention Bio by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PRVB shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Monday, January 31st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Provention Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.18.

Shares of PRVB stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. Provention Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $14.14. The stock has a market cap of $411.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.11.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.03. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Provention Bio Profile (Get Rating)

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D), PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease, PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease, PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus, and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

