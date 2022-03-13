Prudential (LON:PRU) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Prudential (LON:PRU – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 1,640 ($21.49) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PRU. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,655 ($21.69) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,800 ($23.58) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,761 ($23.07) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 1,719 ($22.52) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,748.45 ($22.91).

Prudential stock opened at GBX 1,068 ($13.99) on Wednesday. Prudential has a fifty-two week low of GBX 991.40 ($12.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.94). The stock has a market cap of £29.33 billion and a PE ratio of -15.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,213.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,346.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.05. Prudential’s payout ratio is -0.23%.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

