Public Index Network Market Capitalization Achieves $2.67 Million (PIN)

Public Index Network (CURRENCY:PIN) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 13th. One Public Index Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0175 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. Public Index Network has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and $829.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Public Index Network has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00045960 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,551.28 or 0.06555115 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,911.36 or 0.99976500 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00041421 BTC.

Public Index Network Profile

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain

Public Index Network Coin Trading

