Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil (OTCMKTS:OJSCY) Short Interest Up 260.6% in February

Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil (OTCMKTS:OJSCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,937,300 shares, an increase of 260.6% from the February 13th total of 814,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 30.4 days.
Shares of OJSCY stock remained flat at $$3.00 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.92. Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $9.10.
Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)
