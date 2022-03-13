Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil (OTCMKTS:OJSCY) Short Interest Up 260.6% in February

Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil (OTCMKTS:OJSCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,937,300 shares, an increase of 260.6% from the February 13th total of 814,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 30.4 days.

Shares of OJSCY stock remained flat at $$3.00 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.92. Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $9.10.

Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil Company Profile

Rosneft Oil Co engages in the exploration, development, production and sale of crude oil and gas. It also involves in refining, transportation, and sale of petroleum products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Distribution, and Corporate and Others.

