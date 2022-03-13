PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Craig Hallum

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Craig Hallum from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PCT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PureCycle Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $28.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.96.

PureCycle Technologies stock opened at $9.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.94 and its 200-day moving average is $10.44. PureCycle Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.94 and a fifty-two week high of $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. 43.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

