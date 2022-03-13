Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for L.B. Foster Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:FSTR)

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of L.B. Foster in a research note issued on Thursday, March 10th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for L.B. Foster’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FSTR. StockNews.com cut shares of L.B. Foster from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L.B. Foster from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

FSTR opened at $15.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $170.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.35 and a beta of 0.95. L.B. Foster has a fifty-two week low of $12.62 and a fifty-two week high of $19.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $112.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.67 million. L.B. Foster had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 0.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in L.B. Foster by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 35,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in L.B. Foster by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 29,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in L.B. Foster during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,663,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

L.B. Foster Co engages in providing products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support infrastructure projects. It operates through the following segments: Rail Technologies & Services and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail Technologies & Services segment consists of manufacturing and distribution businesses that provide products and services for freight and passenger railroads and industrial companies.

