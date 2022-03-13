Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. Lifted by William Blair (NYSE:MEG)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 9th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.07). William Blair also issued estimates for Montrose Environmental Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from C$15.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.06.

Shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock opened at $51.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.16 and a beta of 1.09. Montrose Environmental Group has a 12-month low of $38.35 and a 12-month high of $80.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

In other news, Director Janet Risi Field purchased 7,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.71 per share, for a total transaction of $499,865.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James K. Price purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.90 per share, with a total value of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 47,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

