Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Diamondback Energy, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $4.88 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.90. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $4.64 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.58 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.61 EPS.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company’s revenue was up 162.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FANG. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.95.

FANG opened at $129.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.13. The company has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.31. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $65.93 and a 1 year high of $142.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 122.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at $1,033,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 3.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 140,501 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $13,191,000 after buying an additional 4,516 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at $10,125,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 65.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,516,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $142,416,000 after buying an additional 600,657 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael P. Cross sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $556,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total value of $472,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,765. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 19.77%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

