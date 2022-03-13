Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Q2 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Q2 from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

In other news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 53,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $3,169,458.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Mehok sold 1,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $70,241.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,954 shares of company stock valued at $4,840,915 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Q2 by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Q2 in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Q2 in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Q2 by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Q2 by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

Q2 stock traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.00. 313,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,509. Q2 has a 52-week low of $55.78 and a 52-week high of $116.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 22.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Q2 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

