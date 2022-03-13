QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 601.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,340 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,154 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,436 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 87.3% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 34,835 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after acquiring an additional 16,241 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 39.2% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 8,163 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.6% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth about $787,000. Institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of QCOM traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,392,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,192,588. The business has a fifty day moving average of $172.10 and a 200 day moving average of $160.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $122.17 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The company has a market cap of $170.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.16%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.16.

In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total value of $1,023,679.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $558,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,670 shares of company stock worth $2,151,433 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.